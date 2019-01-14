The purse that charges your phone

Essential for the woman on the go. Works with all iPhone and Android Smartphones

Charge On The GO

All bags have a built-in removable phone charger disguised in a removable pocket. Adapters are included to work with all Smartphones

stay connected in style
wristlet-diamond black
wristlet-matte black
wristlet-poppy pink
wristlet-almond brown
wristlet-cafe au lait
wristlet-glossy black
wristlet-ruby red
wristlet-gold shimmer
wristlet-black shimmer
wristlet-cream
wristlet-turquoise
wristlet-navy
wristlet-dusty pink
wristlet-coral
wristlet-slate grey
wristlet-black w/ small studs
wristlet-cream w/ small studs
wristlet-tangerine orange
Wristlet
genuine leather
$50.00
trio-bag-bordeaux
trio-bag-bordeaux
trio-bag-black
trio-bag-stone
Trio Bag
genuine leather
$100.00
x-body classic-black
x-body classic-black
x-body classic-tan
x-body classic-grey
X-Body Classic
genuine leather
$55.00
xl-bag-navy
xl-bag-navy
xl-bag-black
xl-bag-stone
XL Bag
genuine leather
$139.00
spark-wristlet-gold
spark-wristlet-gold
spark-wristlet-black
spark-wristlet-silver
spark-wristlet-red
spark-wristlet-navy
spark-wristlet-tan
Spark
vegan leather
$30.00
Viva Tote Bag
Viva Tote Bag
Viva Tote Bag
vegan leather
$60.00
outlet
Additional styles up to 70% off
Shop additional styles in our outlet
up to 70% off

Click to view

Find out how it works

Click to view

Find out how it works

end battery anxiety

How many times have you worried that your phone will die before you make it home, or realised you forgot to charge your phone on your way out? Put an end to battery anxiety.

room for your essentials

Built in powerbank and charging cables discretely disguised within a removable zipper pocket, leaving plenty of room for your essentials.

smart, pretty & practical

Minimalist designs with a secret power. There are many colours and styles to choose from. There's surely a purse just for you!

About us

About us

The Mighty Purse woman is timeless. Her style is not dictated by seasons or trends. She is confident and ambitious. She is effortlessly elegant, yet playful. The power is in her hands, literally.

More shop now
